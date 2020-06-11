Doris L. Jones
Ashwaubenon - Doris Louise Jones, 94, passed away at Woodside Lutheran Home on Tuesday June 9, 2020 following a lengthy series of health struggles due to a stroke in June 2000. She was born May 18, 1926 to the late William and Alma (Schellpfeffer) Piepmeier in Mayville, WI. and grew up in Milwaukee, WI. On August 27, 1949 she married William "Bill" Jones at the 1st Congregational Church in De Pere. Doris had a very active life before her stroke in 2000. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering, playing Bridge, and spending time at the cottage on Bass Lake. Doris had worked as a secretary for the Green Bay Catholic Diocese.
She is survived by her daughter Kay (Harvey) Cota, three granddaughters: Jessica (Jim) Lange, Sara (Nate) Wesolowski, and Becky (Andrew) Meisner. Her great grandchildren; Emily, and Lauren Lange, her step great grandson Maxwell Lange, as well as grandchildren; Jillian, Brody, and Everett Wesolowski. Doris is further survived by a sister Betty Lettenberger and a sister-in-law Caroll Jones, as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill in 1978, and infant grandson Gregory Cota, a sister Helen (Glenn) Campbell, and brothers-in-laws Fred Jones, and Jerome Lettenberger.
Family may visit at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. The service will follow at 11:00AM with Pastor Nancy Zorn-Micke and Pastor Steve Apfel officiating. Burial will be at Lawrence "Cady" Cemetery.
Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. If sending a card, please send to the funeral home and direct to the Jones family.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Woodside especially at Holly Berry Heights, for the wonderful care and concern you have provided to Doris over these many years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.