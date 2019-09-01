|
Doris M. DeVillers
Greensboro, NC - Doris M. DeVillers, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 in Greensboro, NC where she lived for the past 5 years.
Doris was born on November 8, 1928 in Berlin Wisconsin, the daughter of Julius and Sadie Marks. She was the middle child of six children. She is survived by her sister, Joan Banholzer (Frank) and her brother, Julius Marks (Jan) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Norman F. DeVillers. Doris and Norm met on the dance floor in Milwaukee as Doris attended Cosmetology College and Norm studied engineering at MSOE. They were married in Berlin, Wisconsin in 1949, and enjoyed 47 years of marital bliss. They shared their lives with their five children Dean DeVillers (Marilee), Deborah Hopkins (Tom), Gary DeVillers (Cindi), Kim Orszag (Paul), and Todd DeVillers (Anne-Marie). In addition to her children, she is survived by ten grand children and eleven great grand children.
Family was Doris' life! She smiled and cried as we each began our adult lives, married, and had our own families while most relocated throughout the United States. Doris was not only a wonderful, nurturing mother but also someone who loved her home. She was a fabulous homemaker who loved bargain shopping for antiques and clothing. She loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren's events, both locally and far away. She was an avid seamstress, a beautiful home decorator, as well as a fabulous cook who loved to entertain friends and family. She was an avid bridge player, and loved getting together with friends through out Green Bay. Doris was a devoted Catholic and Conservative.
Doris was very proud of her many grandchildren, Andy, Beau, Christopher, Nathan, Jon, Annie, Katie, Alexandria, Michael, and Ryan. She was also blessed to be survived by eleven beautiful great grandchildren. She was further blessed with three daughter-in-law's, Marilee, Cindi, and Anne-Marie, and two son-in-law's, Tom and Paul, whom she loved.
Doris and Norm were truly devoted to each other. Doris has missed "her one true love, Norm", over these past 23 years. We know they are now able to continue their dance of love!
We love you Mom and thank God for giving you to us! You were a wonderful Mother and we want you to know we will always appreciate your dedication and love throughout our lives. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers.
Thank you to all the family and friends for joining together for this celebration of Doris' life. The family gives a special "thank you" to Gary and Cindi DeVillers for the wonderful care and attention provided to Mom in her final chapter of life.
The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, September 6th in Green Bay. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Church, 140 S. Monroe Ave. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with private internment to follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow at Northland Hotel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Children's Hospital of Milwaukee/Children's Cancer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019