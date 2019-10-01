|
Doris "Dorie" M. Henquinet
Green Bay - Doris "Dorie" M. Henquinet, 87, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on March 31, 1932, to William and Irene (Reinhard) Kropp. On September 17, 1955 Dorie married Robert Henquinet at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Dorie was an active member of St. Willebrord Catholic Church, and enjoyed volunteering there for many activities which included decorating for holidays, counting money after Mass, and helping with the funeral luncheons. She was also a Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years.
Dorie is survived by her son, Tim and Sondra Henquinet; grandchildren, Christopher and Elizabeth Henquinet; siblings, Donald Kropp and Rosemary (Dennis) Van Dalen; a sister-in-law, Ruth King; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, David Henquinet; her parents; a brother, Harold (Pat) Kropp; sister-in-law, Mary Kropp; and a brother-in-law, Frank King.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St. Green Bay, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Andrew G. Cribben O. Praem officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Dorie's family would like to thank Unity Hospice and all the staff at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence for their wonderful care. They would also like to thank Rev. Willard J. Van De Loo for his friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019