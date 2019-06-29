Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church
3667 Flintville Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church
3667 Flintville Rd.
More Obituaries for Doris VanArk
Doris M. VanArk


1931 - 2019
Doris M. Van Ark

Howard - Mrs. Doris Van Ark, 87, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born October 20, 1931, to Lince and Irene (Loberger) Vandernack.

On June 6, 1953 Doris married the love of her life, James A. Van Ark. She enjoyed shopping, square dancing, being a member of the Red Hats Club, and playing bridge and sheepshead with her long-time friends. Doris also enjoyed traveling with Jim and a good fish fry at the Moose Lodge. Overall the thing that was most important to her was husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jim; their three children, Debbie (Tom) Martin, Craig Van Ark, and Lynn (Dale) Peterson; six grandchildren, Erica "SweetPie" (Adam) Altuve, Drew (Heather) Martin, Chad (Shelly) Van Ark, Brandon (Megan) Van Ark, Tyler (his special friend, Cori-Anna) Peterson, Brennan Peterson; three great grandchildren, Trey, Mara, and Ellie; a brother, Wayne Vandernack; siblings-in-law, Lois Vandernack, Janet Custer, and Roger (Betty) VanArk; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, infant Grace, Eloise (Don) Baumgart; one brother Allen Vandernack; and siblings-in-law, Marion (Paul) Bauman, Joe Custer, and Bob (Irna) Van Ark.

Visitation will be held at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 1. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will take place in Fort Howard Memorial Park Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019
