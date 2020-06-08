Doris M. Zeamer
1931 - 2020
Doris M. Zeamer

De Pere - Doris Mae (Thurow) Zeamer, 88, De Pere, died on Monday morning June 8, 2020. She was born July 13, 1931 to the late Frank and Merna (Krueger) Thurow.

On June 2, 1956 she married Roland Zeamer.

Doris worked along side Roland on the family farm, while raising her children. She enjoyed gardening, and baking. Doris was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shirley, where she was a longtime member of the Ladies Aide.

She is survived by children; Bonnie (David) Koepke, Donna Zeamer, and David Zeamer, Grandchildren; Katie (Chris) Brown, and their children; Collin, Kara, and Clayton. Amanda (Phillip) Johanek, and their children; Isabelle. Eric, and Oliver. As well as Maureen Koepke, and William Koepke. Doris's siblings; Arlene Leuman, Delores Krahn, Rodney Thurow, and her sisters-in-law LaVerne Zeamer, Lorraine Zeamer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roland on June 23, 2000, her parents Frank and Merna Thurow, and in-laws Otto and Clara Zeamer. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-laws; Bud Leuman, Eugene Krahn, Arthur Zeamer, Elmer and Lois Zeamer, Alvin Zeamer, and Luella and Emerald Ossmann.

Friends and Family may visit after 9:00AM on Friday June 12, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shirley, until 10:45AM. The service for Doris will follow at 11:00AM with Pastor David Ruddat officiating, with burial in the church cemetery to follow.

Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences.

Due to COVID concerns, facemasks are not required, but strongly encouraged. Social distancing is also asked to be observed.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
