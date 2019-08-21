Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
453 Rose Hill Dr
Oneida, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Goulder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae Goulder


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mae Goulder

Green Bay - Doris Mae Goulder, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1931, in Green Bay to Daniel and Maytha (Larsen) Goulder.

After Doris graduated from Green Bay West High School, she joined the U.S. Army and was on active duty during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. She was honorably discharged and moved to Sheboygan where she worked for the Kohler Company for 38 years. Upon her retirement, Doris moved back to Green Bay to be near her family. She became part of her sister's family and enjoyed vacations, birthday parties, holidays and gatherings with them. Doris also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe. Her family will miss her dearly.

Doris is survived by her sister, Elaine Barber; and nieces and nephews, Linda (Gary) Joslin, Leroy (Debbie) Barber, Lori (Mike) Hilton, Stacy Goulder, Becky Goulder; and Godchild, Eric Joslin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Daniel Leroy Goulder (WWII), Fredrick Goulder, Walter Goulder, Alvin (Nancy) Goulder, Carol Jean Goulder (infant); and a brother-in-law, Ernest Barber.

Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 453 Rose Hill Dr., Oneida, from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 23; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Schumm officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Bellevue Retirement Community and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now