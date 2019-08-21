|
|
Doris Mae Goulder
Green Bay - Doris Mae Goulder, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1931, in Green Bay to Daniel and Maytha (Larsen) Goulder.
After Doris graduated from Green Bay West High School, she joined the U.S. Army and was on active duty during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. She was honorably discharged and moved to Sheboygan where she worked for the Kohler Company for 38 years. Upon her retirement, Doris moved back to Green Bay to be near her family. She became part of her sister's family and enjoyed vacations, birthday parties, holidays and gatherings with them. Doris also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe. Her family will miss her dearly.
Doris is survived by her sister, Elaine Barber; and nieces and nephews, Linda (Gary) Joslin, Leroy (Debbie) Barber, Lori (Mike) Hilton, Stacy Goulder, Becky Goulder; and Godchild, Eric Joslin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Daniel Leroy Goulder (WWII), Fredrick Goulder, Walter Goulder, Alvin (Nancy) Goulder, Carol Jean Goulder (infant); and a brother-in-law, Ernest Barber.
Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 453 Rose Hill Dr., Oneida, from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 23; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Schumm officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Bellevue Retirement Community and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019