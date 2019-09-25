|
|
Doris Schneider
Wabeno - Doris L. Schneider of Trump Lake, (Wabeno, WI) passed away on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019. Doris was born on August 9, 1933. On June 16, 1951, Doris married William Schneider at St. Kilian Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and her grandkids on the lake.
Doris is survived by her three sons: Rick (Pam), Mark (Cindy), and Tim (Sheri); and one loving daughter Kelly; step-brother: Robert (Joan) Peters, step-sister: Marilyn (Marvin) DeBaker, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her little buddies Willie and Mac. Along with her parents and loving husband William, Doris is preceded in death by her step-sisters: Delores (Arland) Delvaux, and Irene (Larry) Solway.
Visitation will be held at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 2508 St. Kilian Rd, New Franken, on Saturday, September 28th from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM with a Mass following at 11 AM. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019