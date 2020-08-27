1/1
Doris Willis
1943 - 2020
Doris Willis

Seymour - Doris J. Willis, 77, Seymour, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born March 30, 1943, in Green Bay, to Earl and Viola (Tappa) Luedke. Doris was united in marriage to Robert Willis on December 29, 1973. She was an assistant director of activities at Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay.

Doris enjoyed traveling in her retirement years, mainly to Arizona and Las Vegas. She enjoyed decorating her house for every season. She enjoyed working and crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed feeding birds.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Willis, Seymour; two sons: Rob Willis, and Steve (Tina) Willis, Green Bay; four grandchildren: R.J. and Michael (Amanda) Willis, Green Bay, and Samuel and Abigail Willis, Green Bay; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Willis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Norbert Matuszak, Seymour, Ron Braun, Fond du Lac, Jane Willis, Fond du Lac, Margaret Willis, Fond du Lac, George (Linda) Willis, Lacey, WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Marlene Matuszak, Mary (Ken) Deruyter, and Patty Luedke; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Braun.

Private services will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Cemetery. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family extends a special thanks to the medical staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
