Dorla J Baker
Green Bay - Dorla J. Baker, 90, of Green Bay passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Dorla was born on September 30, 1929 in Waupaca to the late Vernon and Eline (Müller) Stephenson. She was a graduate of East High School with the class of 1949. She was married to Wilfred Gay, Jr, with whom she shared five children. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1999. Later she married Leo Baker, who also preceded her in death. Dorla was employed in many fields throughout her life, including clerical work, bartending, waitressing, work in a beauty shop and an eye clinic. She also was employed with H.C. Prange's and in a nursing home. Dorla enjoyed family gatherings, loved to cook, dance, shop and play bingo. She was also an avid traveler and loved art. Dorla devoted the later part of her life to taking care of her beloved mother, Eline.
Dorla is survived by her children and their spouses, Gary and Bonnie Gay of Delaware, Dennis and Tammy Gay of Florida, Kevin and Mary Gay of Delaware, Scott Gay of Tennessee; one sister, Joane Wiseman of Dover, Delaware; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Eline and Vern Stephenson; husbands, Wilfred Gay and Leo Baker; her daughter, Carolyn Gay; and a sister, Beverly A. Williamsen.
Entombment has taken place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. Private family services will be held. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Dorla's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020