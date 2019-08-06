|
|
Dorothy A. Krause
Green Bay - Dorothy A. Krause, completed her life on earth Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a native of Green Bay, born January 20, 1927 to Eli H. and Alvina S. (Kaiser) Muller. Dorothy attended Green Bay West High School. She married Joseph P. Laurent on April 22, 1946 from this marriage she had one son. Then on May 26, 1951 Dorothy married the love of her life, Milton L. Krause, and they had four children.
Dorothy worked as a hair dresser and waitress. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards, and mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dorothy also loved to travel throughout her life, especially with her brother and sister-in-law, to many beautiful places in this country and Europe as well.
She is survived by one son and spouse, John (Sarah); two daughters, Diane (special friend, Wally) and Susan; one daughter-in-law, Kim; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli H. and Alvina S. Muller; both husbands, Joseph Laurent and Milton Krause; two sons, Thomas and Steven; brother and sister-in-law, Eli L. and Maureen; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Ivan; two sons-in-law, Bob and Ken; a grandchild, Erin; a great-granddaughter, Rihanna; and two sisters-in-law, Anita and Rosie Krause.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8; concluding with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Deacon Greg Rotherham officiating. There will be a private burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Howard. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Marla Vista and Southern Care Hospice for their concern and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019