She lived a very long life, saw a lot of change in the world, and wore many different hats throughout the course of her life. From nurse to mother, and from farmers wife to grandmother, she had quite a lot of interesting experiences as well. She was very good at telling stories about the "old days" and remembered many details from her past. She kept great records, many pictures, and has newspaper articles to augment her memories. It is good she is at peace now and is watching her loved ones continue to make memories to share with future generations.

Katie ME Nemitz

Grandchild