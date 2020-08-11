Dorothy Agnes Cota
Oconto - Dorothy Agnes (Van Hefty) Cota, 100 years, passed to her eternal life on August 5, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living, where she had resided for the last 3 1/2years. Dorothy was born on November 30, 1919 to Agnes (DePouw) and Zeal Van Hefty. Dorothy lived near Oconto for most of her life. After graduating from Oconto High School, she trained as a nurse in Milwaukee and then was employed as a private duty nurse. On December 2, 1943, she was married to Harvey A. Cota, who preceded her in death on August 25, 2006. After Harvey's return from Europe at the end of WWII, they farmed together near Oconto until their retirement. Dorothy was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Oconto. She enjoyed her country home and garden, her large family, especially all of the grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Laurie (Jim) Konyn, Oconto, Pam Harney, Plymouth, Harvey J. (Kay) Cota, Green Bay, and Mary (Lon) Sohrweide, Oconto. Dorothy has 14 surviving grandchildren: Steve (Kelli) Frederickson, Terri (Lee) Schmitz, Dan (Kerry) Frederickson, Vicki Wiebke, Bonnie (Todd) Greenfield, Kate (Dave) Nemitz, Sharon (Marc Rassbach) Harney, Brian Harney, Jessica (Jim) Lange, Sara (Nate) Wesolowski, Becky (Andrew) Meisner, Matt (Amy) Sorhweide, Ben (Andrea) Sohrweide, David (Kelsey) Sohrweide. In addition, Dorothy has 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Clem Harley.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey; infant grandson Gregory Cota; great- granddaughter, Madison Harney; her brothers, Claude and Clarence; her sisters, Ruth and Jean; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison St., Oconto, on Tuesday Aug 18, 2020 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Karuhn officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to Joan and Care Partners Assisted Living staff for their loving and compassionate care of Dorothy during her stay with them and especially during the last month. We could not have asked for more. Unity Hospice provided wonderful care during Dorothy's last month.
Cards and letters of condolence may be mailed to: Dorothy Cota Family, C/O P.O. Box 351, Oconto, WI 54153 or condolences can be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
.