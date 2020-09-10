Dorothy Agnes (Martin) Pamperin
Mill Center - Dorothy Agnes (Martin) Pamperin, 95, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Grancare Gardens Assisted Living in Green Bay, WI. She was born to Leonard and Martha (Strenn) Martin on August 14, 1925 in Greenleaf, WI. Dorothy married Charles Ralph Pamperin on February 10, 1945 and they lived for a short time in Detroit, MI. The remainder of their life was spent in Mill Center, WI where they lived in a small house with seven of their eight children. In 1958, they built a home and raised their eight children with a variety of cats, dogs, beef cows and horses.
Dorothy is best known for her 50 years waitressing at Kropp's Supper Club in Mill Center. She was also a longtime blood donor and volunteer with the Red Cross. Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic parish in Howard, and enjoyed ushering and other volunteer activities. She enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn up to age 91, reading library books, and visits with family, neighbors and friends. Many people noted her excellent memory.
Dorothy is survived by her children: John (Terrie) Pamperin; Doris Beck, Susan (Michael) Tomasi, Mark (Valerie) Pamperin, Mary (Jerry) Pamperin-Volk, Peggy (Paul) Saenger. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie in 1985; infant, Mary; daughters Joanne in 2005 and Jeanette in 2016; daughter-in-law, Sue Pamperin; and sons-in-law, Mike Tierney and George Weill. Dorothy is the last of her siblings and spouses to pass: Martin (Eileen) Martin, Leon (Muriel) Martin, Norbert (Kate) Martin, Elmer (Edna) Martin, Bonnie (Patrick) O'Malley, Florence (Ray) Gooding and Mary (Wally) Hockers. She also is the last of Charlie's family siblings and spouses: Norbert Pamperin, Archie (Arlene) Pamperin, Jerome (Geraldine and Dorothy) Pamperin, and Joe (Ann) Pamperin.
A special thank you to Don and Sandy Adler, Phyllis Reedy, Steve Pamperin, Julie Martin, Marge Kropp, Dave Beck and many other friends and neighbors who made it possible for Dorothy to stay in her home until age 92, and the many visitors that Mom had at Grancare Gardens.
Due to her Parkinson's disease, Mom resided at Grancare Gardens, frequently walking the hallways, from 2018 until her passing. The family would like to thank the staff at Grancare Gardens for keeping Mom active and comfortable for her last few years and the wonderful care given to her from Compassus Hospice.
Memorials in honor of Dorothy will go to American Red Cross, Compassus Hospice and any Food Pantry.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, September 18. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3 p.m. Please share your memories at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.