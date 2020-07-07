Dorothy BenoitGreen Bay - Dorothy Benoit, 89, died peacefully on July 3, 2020. She was born December 14, 1930 in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late Robert and Loretta Heim. On September 1, 1951, she married Joseph Benoit in Green Bay. Dorothy enjoyed working in housekeeping at nursing homes in the area for many years. She also enjoyed being with her family and watching scary movies.Survivors include seven children, Catherine Morgans, Green Bay, Charles (Pamela) Benoit, Green Bay, Donald (fiancé Corrine Kaster) Benoit, Marinette, Dennis Benoit, Green Bay, Scott Benoit, Marion, Steven (Connie) Benoit, De Pere, Michelle LeCloux, Sturgeon Bay. Grandchildren, Angela (Randy) Paul, Zach Micoliczyk, Rachel (Mychal) Konshak, Jessica Benoit, Nikki (Will) LaHaye, Paul (Veronica) Dax, Becka Mertens, Matthew Benoit, Holly Mier, Cory Benoit, Jake Benoit, Justin Benoit, Christopher (Stacy) LeCloux, Courtney LeCloux, Carly LeCloux, and 23 Great Grandchildren. Dorothy is further survived by sister in law, Georgia Benoit and by many nieces and nephews.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 1988, her siblings Ronald (Jacqueline) Heim, Patty Heim, Robert Heim, Donald Heim, Son in law Thomas Morgans, Grandsons Joseph and Donald Benoit and Gary Micoliczyk, Her in laws Joseph and Rena Benoit, three brothers in law and eight sisters in law.Friends may visit after 10:00AM Friday July 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1305 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, until time of service at 11:00AM with Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem, officiating. Simply Cremation is assisting the family.The family would like to send thanks to the staff at Green Bay Health Services in Green Bay for the wonderful care they provided to Dorothy over the years she was there. Also, to Compassus Hospice and Father Peter Ambting, O. Praem.Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Dorothy.