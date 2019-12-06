|
Dorothy Celia Foscato
Wabeno - Dorothy Celia Foscato of Wabeno, WI, 92, passed away December 2, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, WI.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church (1025 S 7th Ave, West Bend, WI) on Friday, December 13, at 12:00 PM. Visitation begins at 10:30 AM in the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Ambrose Catholic cemetery Wabeno, WI Saturday, December 14, 11:30 AM.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
