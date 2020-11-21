Dorothy D. Zehms
Green Bay - Dorothy D. Zehms, 90, was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020. She was born May 29, 1930 to James and Bertha (Dunlap) Olejniczak. Dorothy attended East High School in Green Bay and graduated in 1948. On May 14, 1949, she married Alfred Zehms at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Green Bay. Alfred passed away in 1997. Dorothy was employed as a ceramics teacher at the Dorken Studio for many years. She was very creative and enjoyed crocheting, making cards, gardening, sewing, (she made clothes for all the kids). She also enjoyed cooking, baking and making Christmas candy as a family. Dorothy had her hair done every Friday. She was still riding her lawn mower this last summer. She was a lifelong Packer fan and always enjoyed watching them play.
Dorothy was a loving mom to: David (Vicky) Zehms, Cheryl Zehms, Denise (Ronn) Kleinschmidt, Daniel (Debbie) Zehms, Gary (Laurie Ann) Zehms and Carol Zehms; a precious Grandma Z to: Rachael (Matt) Limbaugh, Lara (Mike) Paul, Renae (Doug) Peters, Sara (Thomas) Schepp, Tiffany (Ryan) Seefeldt, Joshua (Xinyi Aire) Schwalbe, Ashley (Tyler) Rusch, Tabitha (Kyle Vande Slunt) Zehms, Tyann Zehms, Mylee (Travis) Lippman, Brittany Angell and Griffin Angell; an adoring Great-Gram Z to: Kaitlyn Schepp, Harper, Isabella and Parker Seefeldt, Ainsley and Fischer Rusch, Ethan and Cody Vande Zehms and Evie and Harlow Lippman; loving sister to Esther De Grand; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 48 years, Alfred; mother, Bertha (Herman Van Frachen); father, James; brother, Harold (Marion) Olejniczak; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; grandson, Jacob Cody Hanson and her great-grandson, Carter Jon Seefeldt.
Private family services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Green Bay. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Prevea Health Clinic, St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for the loving and skilled care shown to our mother. We wish we could have had her here with us longer but we'll see her in Heaven.
