Dorothy "Sue" DornSue was lead by angels into the Savior's arms on August 7, 2020 at 86, one day prior to her birthday August 8, 1933. She was the youngest daughter of three children of Victor and Clara (Hayes) Wauters, and she resided in the Green Bay Area her whole life.Sue was the beloved wife of Harold Dorn they were married on April 29, 1950. They shared a wonderful marriage of almost 61 years. Together they raised their family and moved approximately thirty times.Sue's greatest joy was raising her seven children. She enjoyed gardening, painting, cross stitch and many other craft hobbies when Harold didn't have her busy helping with Jet Realty designing and remodeling homes.She is survived by her seven children Andy (Barb), Suamico, Mike (Linda), Abrams, Dona (Jim) Persson, De Pere , Jerry (Julie), Green Bay, Tom (Maggie), Green Bay, Tim (Peggy), Abrams and Sandy (Bob) Sokol, Pound; 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren (with two expected any day) and seven great great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters in law Alice Schuh and Jan Dorn.Sue was proceeded in death by her husband Harold in 2011, her parents and parents in law Pat and Ruby Dorn, brother Charles (Dora) Wauters, sister Marion (Red) Vervoren, brother in law John Dorn and sister in law Anita (Jim) Kersten.Family and friends may visit at St. John the Baptist Parish, 2597 Glendale Avenue, Green Bay, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father James Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Oneida.In honor of Sue's life, colorful attire would be her wishes for those attending.