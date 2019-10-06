|
|
Dorothy Genevieve (Johansen) Jameson, 98, entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on August 16, 1921 to the late Edward and Emma Johansen.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was devoted to caring for all. Dorothy kept an immaculate house and did spring cleaning twice a year. Heaven will sparkle.
Dorothy graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1937 and Bellin School of Nursing. She married Walter Jameson and had three children, Lee, Jill and Laurie. Dorothy belonged to St. Agnes Parish and was a member of the Women's Guild for many years.
She loved playing bridge and making crafts with her good friends and especially ceramics with her daughter, Jill. Dorothy enjoyed going up north to the cottages. She also loved to bake and her chocolate cookies and apple crisp were the best.
Dorothy will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends. Her children and spouses, Lee and Joan Jameson, Jill and Steve Brink, and Laurie and Tom Anderson; grandchildren, Shane Jameson, Jason and Kim Jameson, Shannon and Ted Velicer, Stephanie and Jake Wends, Stacey and Chad Mazur, Kyle and Kelly Anderson, and Teryn and Kevin Weil; great-grandchildren, T.J., Zac, Addie, Brady, McKenna, Gavin, Kaitlyn, DecLan, Harper, Caleb, Hazel, Elliot and Jonah; as well as nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating Dorothy's life at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dorothy's name.
A special thank you is extended to Jone Wood and Sally Tugel for their dedicated care as Mom struggled with dementia.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019