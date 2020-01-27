|
Dorothy Gloss
Pulaski - Dorothy Gloss, 97, Pulaski, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. The daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Chlebowski) Klostecki was born April 16, 1922, in the township of Chase.
Dorothy graduated from Wells High School, Chicago, in 1939, and worked as an executive secretary at Sears. From two people who fell in love came 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
On February 4,1945, she married Edward J. Gloss in Chicago. The couple lived in Chicago Heights and moved to Pulaski in 1955. They owned and operated Pulaski IGA for many years. Ed passed away in 1989. In 1991 she married Arthur Gilbert and they enjoyed traveling.
Dorothy had love and patience, curiosity about the world, looked on "the bright side," and was grateful for every day. What an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her legacy will live on in each person whose life she touched.
Dorothy was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, the Council of Catholic Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary #337. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include one daughter and four sons: Barbara Beaupre, Michigan, Frank (Kerry) Gloss, Sun Prairie, John (Susan) Gloss, St Louis, MO, David (Gwen) Gloss, Appleton, and Steven Gloss, DePere; a son-in-law, Robert DuPont, St Louis, MO; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 1989; her second husband, Arthur, in 2001; one daughter: Laura DuPont, in 2017; one son-in-law: Richard Beaupre, in 2009; one brother, Julius Kostecki, and one sister and brother-in-law, Aurelia (Ralph) Klodzinski.
Friends are invited to gather with family at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The American Legion Auxiliary will have their service at 10:45. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Sun Valley Home and others who have extended kindness and support to Dorothy.
