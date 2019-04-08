|
Dorothy H. Durben
Manitowoc - Dorothy H. Durben, age 86, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Artisan Senior Living, Manitowoc.
She was born May 4, 1932 in Calumet County, daughter of the late Edwin and Aurelia (Smasal) Biedenbender. On June 11, 1949, Dorothy married John Michael Durben at St. Augustine Church, Chilton. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1996. She was employed at Leverenz Shoe Factory, Valders, for 26 years as well as the Manitowoc Tinsel Factory. Dorothy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Manitowoc, and volunteered at the Valders Senior Center. She enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with her family. Above all, Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Her survivors include two sons: John E. (Mona) Durben, Cecil, WI, and Eugene L. Durben (special friend Denise Bittner), Manitowoc; two daughters: Susan M. (John) Jacquart, Sheboygan, and Julie A. (John) Gadzinski, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Tracy (Corey) Hucek, Melissa Durben (fiancé Matt Franz), Brett Durben, and Cody Gadzinski; five great-grandchildren: Miranda Hucek, Adrianna Vallas, Alexis Vallas, Alanna Franz, and Sydney Durben; and one sister and one brother-in-law: Eugenia "Ginny" (Verl) Wolf, Muskego, WI. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by her parents; her husband: John M. Durben; one grandson: Cory Lee Durben; and one sister and brother-in-law: Phyllis (Wilbur) Schnuell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dorothy's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Artisan Senior Living, Heartland Hospice, and Lakeland Care for the care and compassion shown towards Dorothy and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019