Dorothy Heezen
Green Bay - Dorothy G. Heezen, 95, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born June 6, 1923, in Oneida, Wisconsin to Christian and Frances (Vercauteran) Cleven. On December 31, 1941, she married John H. Heezen, Sr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oneida.
Dorothy helped to raise six children and helped run the family farm that she and John owned in the Preble area. As a member of the Holy Martyrs/Prince of Peace Parish Community, she was a member of the Altar Society and a worker at many parish events. This included the parish picnic where she was always working with the booyah crew. She volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent De Paul Store. Dorothy was also a member of the V.F.W. Winiecki Post #9677 Auxiliary in Bellevue.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary (Robert) Smith, Grace (Roger) Vanderperren, John (Kathi) Heezen, Ginny (Mike) Steier, Green Bay; Sue (Mike) Fencl, Menasha; and Rick (Mary) Heezen, Sobieski; and "adopted daughter", Judy Bligiske; her grandchildren: Leah (Scott) Liebergen, Missy (Sahib) Rios, Mitch (Mikaela) Vanderperren, Gwenn (Brad) Hansen, Angel (Dale) Charapata, Eric (Stephanie) Heezen, Christian (Colleen) Steier, Amy (Jeremie) Johnson, Jason (Julie) Fencl and Samantha (friend, Alex) Heezen; her great-grandchildren: Hayden Weininger, Ivory Mitchell, Solara and Sahib, Jr. Rios, Annika, Melena and Ian Vanderperren, Aidan and Caleb Hansen, Alyssa and Corinne Charapata, Connor and Addison Heezen, Brooklynn and Bennett Steier, Jaden Bacon, Aleck and Linnea Johnson, Tyler, Megan and Lauren Fencl. Also surviving are her brother, Daniel Cleven; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Jane and Maxine Cleven; a brother-in-law, Carl Wagner; her godchildren: Mary Stahl, Larry Cleven, Paula Smits and Judy Larson; numerous very special nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Elizabeth Heezen; great-grandchildren, Micah Johnson, Adah Ciel and Ella Mattea Heezen; siblings: Lloyd (Rita), Gerald, David (Ruth), William and John Cleven, Jeanette (Cletus) Van Lanen and Joan Wagner; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lambert (Mabel), Andrew (Martha), Peter (Elsie), Rose, Henry (Blanche), Hilbert (Amelia) and Robert (Betty) Heezen; Catherine (William) Vanden Bergh, Sister Lambert Heezen O.S.F. (Gertrude) and Helen (Clarence) Vande Hei.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. There will be a VFW Post #9677 Auxiliary Service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday followed by a parish wake service and sharing of memories. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the many members of the Unity Hospice staff who provided so much help and loving care to our mother. You were wonderful. Thanks also to the caring staff and residents at Allouez Sunrise Village. Your care and thoughtfulness will always be remembered. Finally, we would like to thank Dr. Mark Villwock for your many years of care and the cardiac staff at St. Vincent Hospital for all of your help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019