Mrs. Dorothy Helene Elizabeth (Sobieski) Reeder
Green Bay - Mrs. Dorothy Helene Elizabeth (Sobieski) Reeder, wife of Terry E. Reeder, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 89, in Green Bay, WI, after suffering a stroke weeks before.
Dorothy was born April 26, 1929, in Chicago to Margaret (Krokowski) and Anthony Sobieski, along with her older sister, Geneva and older brother, Robert, who all preceded her in death.
On January 26, 1950, Dorothy married Raymond Engler and had four daughters -- twin girls Margaret (preceded in death in 2006) and Rose, Barbara (Bob Benedict) and Virginia (John Zepnick). The family settled in Oconto, WI, where Dorothy worked as a nursing assistant. Upon divorce, Dorothy remarried Terry on June 24, 1977, and they eventually moved to Green Bay.
Dorothy lived a rich life. She and Terry were loving companions -- often found dancing together in public, riding bikes across the city, or taking a stroll hand-in-hand. They also spent time with their grandchildren, walking them 6 miles to the Rola-Rena Roller Skating Rink to teach them to skate or inviting them to a hotel downtown every July 4 weekend for swimming and fireworks. Dorothy was also an avid crochet artist, had a soft spot for Elvis, and loved to endearingly call people "sassy."
In addition to her husband and daughters, Dorothy is survived by seven grandchildren -- Dorothy Ann Lowther, Evelyn Knapp, Nancy Knapp, Melissa Tweedale, Rebecca Campbell (Ryan), Amy Sullivan (Tyler) and Michael Zepnick; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019