Dorothy J. (Doman) Robl
Green Bay - Dorothy J. (Doman) Robl, 94, Harrisonburg, VA, formerly of Green Bay, passed peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born March 26, 1925 in Oshkosh to Harry and Ruth (Magnussen) Doman. She graduated from Oshkosh High School and later attended Ripon College. On December 7, 1957 she married Rubert F. Robl. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2010. Dorothy was active in many local clubs and service organizations. She was a member of the Monday Shakespeare Club, Cady Art Study Club, PEO Chapter N, MacDowell Club, and St. Agnes Parish. Dorothy enjoyed music throughout her life and enjoyed being part of the church choir at St. Anne's Episcopal Church. She loved supporting the local arts and attended many of the events with the Brown County Civic Music and Green Bay Symphony. Dorothy was passionate about antiques and local history. She had a large doll collection and helped the Neville Museum with the cataloging of their dolls and volunteered as a docent at Heritage Hill for several years. After Rubert passed, Dorothy made her home at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA which allowed her to be closer to her family.
She had a warm personality and many friends, old and new, loved her unfailing positive attitude and sense of humor.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Ellen Dotas and her husband, Andrew Halley; grandson, Evan Dotas; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rubert, and her brother, Warren (Shirley) Doman; six sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019