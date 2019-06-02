Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
341 Wilson Ave
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
341 Wilson Ave
Green Bay - Dorothy J. Stoychoff, 95, passed away May 27, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1923, in Iron River, MI to Edward and Grace (Huff) Mitchell. On June 1, 1945, Dorothy married the late Harley Stoychoff in Iron River, MI. He preceded her in death in 2003.

In 1961, Dorothy and Harley moved to Green Bay where they became members of St. Paul's United Methodist congregation. Dorothy made many friends through the church and called the church her second home. She was involved with the ladies' group at church and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.

Dorothy was proud of her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time at the cabin.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Brian (Cindy) Stoychoff; grandchildren, Will (Samantha) Stoychoff, Chase (Jessica) Stoychoff, Evan Stoychoff, Mitch (Julie) Stoychoff, Tracy (Matt) Earll, Ryan (Meghan) Stoychoff, Mackenzie Thomas, Adam (Melissa) Thomas, Andy (Kendra) Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carole Stoychoff; and son-in-law, Ron Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Stoychoff; her daughter, Jane Thomas; and her sister, Margie (Dave) Schneider.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Diane Rew officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Marla Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care, as well as Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
