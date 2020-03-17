|
Dorothy Jean Ryan
Green Bay - Dorothy Jean Ryan, 98, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bellevue Senior Living surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 1, 1921, in Green Bay to the late Philip Nick and Mary (Kunesh) Nick.
Dorothy was a graduate of Green Bay East High School in 1939. During WWII Dorothy worked as a Telephone Operator at the phone company and frequently recalled the fun she had and the lifelong friendships she made during that time. After meeting her future husband, Patrick J. Ryan at a Bay Beach dance (where East met West!), they planned to marry after Pat's return from the war. Their marriage took place on August 24, 1946 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.
Dorothy had a very full life working at home raising seven children with Pat and supporting her church. She returned to work after raising her kids as a switchboard operator for Montgomery Ward. She found great joy in times shared with her husband Pat, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved a great story, and will be remembered for her laugh and delightful sense of humor. She loved baking, reading, playing cards, and watching sports well into her 90's. The Packers, Brewers and Badgers were her favorites! We were blessed to have her in our life for so many years!
Survivors include her seven children and their spouses, Tom (Gerrie) Ryan, Lake Bluff, IL.; Fr. Dennis Ryan, Prince of Peace Parish, Diane Bohm, Patricia (Dan) Ferron, all of Green Bay; John (Rose) Ryan, New Berlin, Wis.; Mary Beth (Tom) Miller, and Quinn Ryan, all of Green Bay. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Shannon (Marc) Wallace, Michael Ryan, Anne (Jon) Motquin, Jeff (JoAnne) Ferron, John Ferron, Patrick (Nicole) Bohm, Dan (Holly) Bohm, Megan (Jeremy) Nealis, Ryan Miller, Aaron Miller and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Mary Ryan and Lise Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; her parents and her in-laws, Patrick and Goldie Ryan; an infant daughter, Margaret Ann Ryan; and a son-in-law, Gene Bohm. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers and their spouses, Al (Nancy), James (Bette) and Irvin (Mary) Nick; as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Emmett (Jan), Jerry, Quinn (Joyce) and James Ryan.
A private funeral mass will be held for Dorothy's family at Nativity of our Lord Church with her son, the Rev. Dennis Ryan, officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The Ryan family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Nicholas Heezen and the staff at Bellevue Senior Living for their care during the last four years, and the staff at Heartland Hospice for their kindness during her final days.
Memorial donations can be made to Nativity of our Lord Church, Ashwaubenon, WI or the National Federation for the Blind:www.nfb.org in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020