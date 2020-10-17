Dorothy (Leurquin) Kinney
Green Bay - Dorothy M. (Leurquin) Kinney, 79, Green Bay, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born May 6, 1941 at home to Joseph and Elsie (Sampo) Leurquin. On August 24, 1963, she married Patrick Kinney at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, bowling and spending time up north with Pat and their family. Dorothy had a heart of gold and would often go out of her way to fill any need that her family came to her with. Her whole world was spending time and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy looked forward to visiting with anyone in her family.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Patrick; their three children, Rick (Kathy) Kinney, Cindy (Tom) Stascak, Tim (Molly) Kinney; grandchildren, Megan (Ben) Diers, Brittany (Matt) DeMars, Kristi Stascak, Katelyn Stascak, Ashley (Preston) Pieshek, Kevin Stascak, Ashley Kinney, Jacob Schuh; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Vayda, Levi, Micah, Watson and Parker Diers, Owen DeMars, Gage Pieshek, Brayden and Maddox Stascak; one sister, Charlotte Gerlikovsky; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Leurquin, Donna Leurquin, Maureen Huguet.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Dean; three brothers, Francis, Charles, Jim (Jackie); three sisters, Maryann Gereou, Florence (Ronald) Hayworth, Betty Jacquart; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Gerlikovsky, Pete Huguet.
A private family service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Dorothy Kinney's family, and they will be forwarded.
Dorothy's family extends their gratefulness and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Woodside Nursing Center.