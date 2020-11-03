Dorothy Lois Shields



Cheboygan - Dorothy Lois Shields left this world for her heavenly home on November 1, 2020 in Green Bay, WI. She was born to Benjamin and Helen (Manuel) Oxley on May 13, 1939 in Cheboygan, MI.



On May 21, 1960 she married Michael Shields. She met the love of her life while working in the office for her father's business, Straits Electric. He was working for her father as an electrician. They started dating in high school.



Dorothy was the Salutatorian of her class and went on to Cleary College. She worked at the local BKC Insurance Company until she had her first child and became a full time homemaker and mother. She enjoyed raising her three daughters and creating a happy home. She was an avid reader and bookworm and enjoyed reading anything she could get her hands on. She was a kind and caring person and always put others before herself. She enjoyed corresponding with family and friends and made sending them cards celebrating birthdays and anniversaries an important part of her life. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She took pride in creating a welcoming home. She enjoyed the many trips overseas that she and Mike made. They visited 13 countries along with Hawaii and other places in the United States. She was truly in wonder and awe to actually be at the places she had read about in several of her books.



She is survived by her loving husband, Mike, of 60 years and her daughter, Diane, in Green Bay, WI, her daughters, Michelle Shields, MD and Debbie Redloske, and her two granddaughters, Clare and Morgan Redloske. She is also survived by one brother, Carl (Norma) Oxley in Cheboygan, MI and one sister, Joan (Owen) Smith in Garden City, MI. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Helen (Jack) Herbert.



Visitation will take place on Monday, November 9 from 5-8pm at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles/St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11am.









