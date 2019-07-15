Services
Roubal Funeral Home
513 1st Street
Wausaukee, WI 54177
715-856-5621
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McCorkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Louise (Hendricks) McCorkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Louise (Hendricks) McCorkle Obituary
Dorothy Louise (Hendricks) McCorkle

Niagara, WI - A longtime resident of Pembine, passed away July 14th at Maryhill Manor in Niagara, WI after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 8th, 1922 on the small family farm of her parents, Theodore and Louise (Heyer) Hendricks who were immigrants from Holland and Germany. Dorothy graduated from Pembine High School in 1939. She married Chester McCorkle at Grace Lutheran Church on November 29, 1941, one week before the attack on Pearl Harbor. When Chester was drafted Dorothy went to California to wait for his return from the Pacific Theater. After the war they returned to Pembine where Chester built their lifelong home. Dorothy was involved in many community activities: an officer in the PTA, a member of the Legion Auxiliary, the cemetery association and the Lutheran Ladies Aid. She was employed for 26 years at the U.S. Post Office and enjoyed the various people and interactions she had there. Her children's education was important and she supported their varied activities, often bragging about their accomplishments. She enjoyed spoiling the grandchildren and attending their events. Her travels included a trip to Holland to visit relatives, Washington D.C. for a grandson's graduation and trips to both coasts to see her brother in the Air Force. Sunday afternoon car rides were looked forward to and often ended with the treat of eating out.

She is survived by her daughter's: Patrice (Tom), and Denise (Michael); son Mark; grandchildren: Adam, Micah, Yemegn, Chad and Erin; and one great grandchild, Haile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; brothers: Edward and Theodore (Geraldine) Hendricks; brothers-in-law; Donald (Evelyn), James (Helen), and Raymond (Yvonne); and sister-in-law, Hazel McCorkle.

Family and friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church in Pembine on Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the Funeral at 2 p.m., Pastor Doug Johnson and Pastor Gene Wickman will be officiating. Dorothy will be placed to rest in the Pembine Cemetery, next to her husband.

Unity Hospice gave her compassionate care and at the age of 97 she had been blessed with a large community of friends. They are greeting her with great joy!

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roubalfuneralhome.com

Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now