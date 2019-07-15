|
Dorothy Louise (Hendricks) McCorkle
Niagara, WI - A longtime resident of Pembine, passed away July 14th at Maryhill Manor in Niagara, WI after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 8th, 1922 on the small family farm of her parents, Theodore and Louise (Heyer) Hendricks who were immigrants from Holland and Germany. Dorothy graduated from Pembine High School in 1939. She married Chester McCorkle at Grace Lutheran Church on November 29, 1941, one week before the attack on Pearl Harbor. When Chester was drafted Dorothy went to California to wait for his return from the Pacific Theater. After the war they returned to Pembine where Chester built their lifelong home. Dorothy was involved in many community activities: an officer in the PTA, a member of the Legion Auxiliary, the cemetery association and the Lutheran Ladies Aid. She was employed for 26 years at the U.S. Post Office and enjoyed the various people and interactions she had there. Her children's education was important and she supported their varied activities, often bragging about their accomplishments. She enjoyed spoiling the grandchildren and attending their events. Her travels included a trip to Holland to visit relatives, Washington D.C. for a grandson's graduation and trips to both coasts to see her brother in the Air Force. Sunday afternoon car rides were looked forward to and often ended with the treat of eating out.
She is survived by her daughter's: Patrice (Tom), and Denise (Michael); son Mark; grandchildren: Adam, Micah, Yemegn, Chad and Erin; and one great grandchild, Haile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; brothers: Edward and Theodore (Geraldine) Hendricks; brothers-in-law; Donald (Evelyn), James (Helen), and Raymond (Yvonne); and sister-in-law, Hazel McCorkle.
Family and friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church in Pembine on Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the Funeral at 2 p.m., Pastor Doug Johnson and Pastor Gene Wickman will be officiating. Dorothy will be placed to rest in the Pembine Cemetery, next to her husband.
Unity Hospice gave her compassionate care and at the age of 97 she had been blessed with a large community of friends. They are greeting her with great joy!
Online condolences may be expressed at www.roubalfuneralhome.com
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019