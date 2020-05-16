|
Dorothy (Dottie) M. DeBaker
Oconto Falls - Dorothy (Dottie) M. DeBaker, Oconto Falls, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimer Disease. Reaching for her hand from Heaven was her deceased husband, Edsel.
Dottie was born December 13, 1923, to the late Leroy and Agnes Lovering, in Sublette, Illinois.
Dottie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her as a shy little lady of few words, who had a kind and loving heart. Dottie enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a true nature lover and spent much of her day bird watching - but only when she wasn't busy baking the best pies around!
She is survived by sons, Duane (Christine) Stillings of North Prairie, WI, Paul (Marilu) Stillings, of Coleman, Steve (Lynne) Stillings of Brookshire, TX; daughters Trish (Richard) Church of Zanesville, OH, Joyce (Clint) Gereau, of Hobart, Carol DeBaker of Stiles; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Agnes Lovering, husband, Edsel DeBaker, son, Mark Hunter, daughter, Diane McGuire, son-in-law Chester (Willie) McGuire, and brother, Francis (Butch) Lovering.
In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, her family will hold a private service.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edsel in St. Louis Cemetery in Dykesville, WI.
Dorothy's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Meadowbrook of Oconto Falls for the loving care they provided her throughout her journey. Their patience, dedication, and gentle care will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 18, 2020