Dorothy M. Leemon
Green Bay - Dorothy (Reim) Leemon fulfilled her earthly journey and entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dorothy was born on September 14, 1927 in Abrams, WI to the late Reinhold and Mary (Schnell) Reim. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1944. On November 24, 1945 she married Vernon Albert Leemon who preceded her in death on April 10, 1983. Dot loved spending time with her family and friends, including her golf and UWGB basketball 'lady friends'. She also enjoyed being outside, tending to her flowers and keeping the wild birds fed. Dorothy was employed for many years by H. C. Prange Co. and was an active member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, having enjoyed numerous years in the church choir. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kathryn Belschner and Kenneth (Jody) Leemon; grandchildren, Vicki (Jim) Cornell, Jayne Leemon and Mark Leemon; great-grandchildren, Parker Cornell, Hayden Cornell, and Emmett Cornell. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; parents, Reinhold and Mary Reim; sister, Rachel Bramschreiber; brothers, Eldred and Merlin Reim; and son-in-law, Glenn Belschner.
A celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020