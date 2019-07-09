Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Moen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Moen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Moen Obituary
Dorothy M. Moen

Suamico - Dorothy M. Moen, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in 1929, in Marinette, WI to the late George and Leone Gocht of Crivitz, WI.

Dorothy married Harlan Moen Sr., in 1949. They moved to Suamico, where they raised their children until retiring to Green Bay.

Dorothy loved being surrounded by her entire family, especially at holidays. Many of her children have an afghan crocheted by Dorothy. She is also well-known for her apple pies.

She is survived by her children and spouses; Sherry and Ted Pappas Sr., Linda and Joseph Heiser, Harlan Jr. and Coleen Moen, Mike Moen, Hank and Cindy Moen, Ron and Teri Moen, and Tom and Mary Moen. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Moen Sr.; two sons, Joseph and John Sr.; sister, Ida; and brothers, Carl, Paul and George.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 12, followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Dorothy's family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Crossroads Care Center West and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now