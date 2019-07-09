|
|
Dorothy M. Moen
Suamico - Dorothy M. Moen, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in 1929, in Marinette, WI to the late George and Leone Gocht of Crivitz, WI.
Dorothy married Harlan Moen Sr., in 1949. They moved to Suamico, where they raised their children until retiring to Green Bay.
Dorothy loved being surrounded by her entire family, especially at holidays. Many of her children have an afghan crocheted by Dorothy. She is also well-known for her apple pies.
She is survived by her children and spouses; Sherry and Ted Pappas Sr., Linda and Joseph Heiser, Harlan Jr. and Coleen Moen, Mike Moen, Hank and Cindy Moen, Ron and Teri Moen, and Tom and Mary Moen. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Moen Sr.; two sons, Joseph and John Sr.; sister, Ida; and brothers, Carl, Paul and George.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 12, followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Dorothy's family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Crossroads Care Center West and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019