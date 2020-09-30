Dorothy Mae Wendt
Freedom - Dorothy Mae (Witt) Wendt, age 93, met Jesus Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born March 25, 1927, in Appleton, daughter of the late Orval and Blanche (Wait) Witt. Luckily her father made it to her aunt's home in time to deliver her, after having to hitch up the horse and buggy to get through late season snow.
Dorothy was born and lived her entire life within a few miles of her Freedom homestead. She graduated from Freedom High School. She worked as a beautician before marrying the love of her life, Lenard Otto Wendt, on June 19, 1948. They resided in the Town of Osborn for 55 years. They were instrumental in the formation of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in the Fox Valley. Lenard preceded Dorothy in death on May 5, 2007.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, baking, and most of all, spending time with her most precious children and grandchildren. She drove school bus and was a custodian for Seymour Community Schools; a job she cherished and where she made many friends. Dorothy was a devout Moravian, and was a lifetime member of Freedom Moravian Church. She taught Sunday School, enjoyed Couples Club, made numerous tortes and batches of chili for the chili supper, and encouraged many to attend their church camps where she, as a youth, accepted Jesus as her personal savior. Her church family was very precious to her.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlene (John) Bock, Cecil, and their children and grandchildren: Amy (Aaron) Krahn, Hailey, and Paige; and Chad (Sharee) Bock, Calan and Kyler; her son, Dean Wendt, Appleton; her son, Randy (Jo-Ann) Wendt, Jefferson, and their children and grandchildren: Wendy (Ric) Smith, Preston, and Ava; Jason (Elizabeth) Wendt, Randy, Payton, Siddallee, Eileen, Tallula, and two on the way, Dorothy and Georgina; her daughter: Cheryl (Mike) Weber, Hobart, and their children and grandchildren: Riley (Jennifer) Woldt, Payton, Ryland; Jessie Woldt, Terol, Zachary, Alexander, Gunnar, and Olivia; Brett (Elise Roberts) Weber, Ramona, and Fern; Bryan (Gina) Weber, Violet, Sullivan, Felix; Berri (Lisa) West, Tori, Kiah, Sylas, and Jasper; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joan Wendt, Richard (Janet) Wendt, Jeanette Wendt, Everett (Diane) Wendt, and Dale (Mae) Daelke; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George Sr. and Mae (Schaumberg) Wendt; grandchildren: Corey and Craig Bock, and Richard Swenson, Jr; two brothers: Wesely and Russell Witt; siblings-in-law: Anita Witt, Chester Wendt, George F. Wendt, Dallas (Delores) Wendt, Darold Wendt, Louis Wendt, Frederick Wendt, Val Wendt, Dallas (Lela) Wickesberg, John (Donna) Peterson, and Harold (Julene) Guyette.
Mom lived for hugs and she loved Jesus. Mom prayed several times per day. Mom prayed for everyone of you reading this. She was often heard saying, "even when people don't think they want a hug, they need one!" "I love Jesus and he loves me." "I love everybody." "I'm so, so, so thankful." "I'm praying the Lord kills this virus."
Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation. The church requests that you wear a mask, as you are able. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.
Friends may call at Freedom Moravian Church, W3471 Center Valley Road, Freedom, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Due to restrictions on mass gatherings, the funeral service will be private; guests are invited to listen to the funeral on the radio (96.5) from the church parking lot. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Freedom Moravian Church's Facebook page. Burial will take place in the Freedom Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Thank you to the staff of Meadow Wood, church friends, neighbors, and the countless other people in her life who called, sent letters, and prayed for her. You are all very special to her. Thank you Charlene, Susie, Barb, Shari, Carole from Home Instead, and Unity Hospice for your tender care for mom this past month. Thank you Berri, Jessie, and Riley for your compassionate care during mom's last days. She truly enjoyed story telling and much needed hugs.
