Dorothy Melchior



Gillett - Dorothy Melchior, 95 passed away August 12, 2020. Services for Dorothy will be Tuesday August 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St. Gillett, WI 54124 - Visitation from 9-11am, Service at 11am. Kuehl Funeral Home, Gillett is assisting the family









