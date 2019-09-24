|
|
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
|
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
|
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
|
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
|
Dorothy Michiels
1933 - 2019
|
|
|
Dorothy Michiels
Sugarbush - A gracious, funny and caring lady has left her family that she loved so dearly. Dorothy "Dot" J. (La Mere) Michiels 86, Sugarbush, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family September 22, 2019. Dot, daughter of Leonard and Thelma (Phillips) La Mere was born June 5th, 1933. She grew up in Green Bay, WI, Coronado Island, CA, and New Franken, WI.
On June 11th, 1955, Dot married Arnie Michiels at St. Kilian Church in New Franken. He preceded her in death June 6, 2011. She was a long time member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Sugarbush, WI. As a young adult, she worked at Phillips' Bar in New Franken and loved the community getting together for booyah and St. Patrick's Day celebrations - traditions she enthusiastically carried on throughout her life. The little yellow L&M cabin in Spread Eagle, WI and Lambeau Field were frequent havens enjoyed with her family and friends. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing cards with anyone willing as well as having lunch with childhood and life-long friends. She loved all the travel throughout the years with Arnie to vacation spots and visiting children in Alabama, Oregon, and Washington along with short day trips with the "three D's." She loved finding things that reminded her of others and kept our mailboxes full of newspaper clippings, stickers, cards, and other miscellaneous items that reminded her of us. We will remember her giggle and joy for life over little things that others would never even notice. For us kids, we appreciated mom for her being "Maria" to balance dad's role as "Captain Von Trapp." Mostly we will remember her love for others and how we always knew we were important and loved.
Carrying her memory forward are her eight children, twenty three grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren: Steve (Pam) Michiels, Seattle, WA; Diane Romuald (special friend Dennis), Green Bay; Mark (Barb) Michiels, Luxemburg; Paul (Lyn) Michiels, Waupaca; Jim (Kim) Michiels, West Sugarbush; Shawn (Mike) Curry, Oxford, AL; Greg (Carrie) Michiels, Appleton; Tracy Michiels, Tigard, OR. Grandchildren include Kayla (Micah) Murphy, McKenzie, Abby, Mathew; Carrie (Josh) Gille and Kelli (special friend Jesse) Romuald; Stephanie and Zak (Megan Crowe); Sarah (Jammica) Williams, Jamie, Benjamin (special friend Samantha), Kate (Seth) Lenz, Nicholas (fiancée Natalie); Dan (Tara), Nikki (Brian) Barbiaux, Bethany; John (Ashleigh), Andy, Emily (special friend Reid) and Kyle Curry; Lauren, Caleb (special friend Kelly), Michal; and Great grandchildren Lachlan and Iver Gille; Demariye and Milan Williams; Everett, Moses, Theadore and Lucille Lenz; Wilder Michiels; Lilah, Amelia, Zoey and Ruthie Michiels; Paxton Barbiaux; Lasca and Winry Curry. She was eagerly awaiting the approaching birth of her seventeenth great grandchild which would have broken the tie between eight boys and eight girls.
Additionally, she is survived by her sister Fern Berard, Milwaukee, brother in law and sister in law Bill and Arlene Michiels, Denmark, sisters in law Betty Michiels, Green Bay and Carol Michiels, Marinette.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step father Harold (Red) Ellis, special uncle and aunt Earl and Helen Phillips, son-in-law Randy Romuald, father and mother in law, Frank and Clara Michiels, brothers Harold "Mickey" (Edna) La Mere, Earl (Ola Mae) La Mere, sisters in law: Marie (Dave) Ohrmundt; Florence (Eugene) DeHeck, Leona (Leonard) Arendt, Geraldine "Red" (Clarence) Lamal; Donna Mae; brothers in law: Louise "Earl" (Vi), Bob (Mary), Norman (Joyce), Walter "Mike", and Gerald "Jerry", and Donald "Donny."
Friends may call 3:00 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday September 25, 2019 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush. Closing parish prayer 6:30 pm on Wednesday with Cheryl Maricque, Pastoral Minister. Visitation will continue between 9:00 to 10:45 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush. Funeral 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Hubert Cemetery, Sugarbush.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Michiels Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Special thanks to the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center, Dr. Matas, Dr. Bireu, nurses Gabi and Andrea, and especially nurse Kindel.
Together this family will endeavor to be the curator of her spirit, memory, and laughter for generations to come.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019