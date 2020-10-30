Dorothy SkenandoreDorothy Ann Skenandore, 64, Oneida, passed away peacefully after a long battle with health issues. The youngest daughter of Rupert and Cecilia (Skenandore) Adams was born on January 27, 1956 in Milwaukee.Dorothy dedicated her life to childcare, for many, many years serving as the Director of the Oneida Airport Road Child Care Center. She was a community advocate, a giving volunteer, and served as an elected Board Member for the Oneida Nation.She loved going to the movies, playing Yahtzee, making Hoyan doughnuts and going out to eat. Dorothy always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by everyone whose heart she touched.Dorothy is survived by her husband, LeRoy; daughters, Julie King and Carol Moore; grandchildren, Isis (Sean) Schreiber, Janessa, Jada and Jaicee; great-grandchildren, Nadia, Nahla, Sena and Sean Jr. "Baby Fats".She is further survived by her siblings, John (Kay) Smith, Ronald "Ronnie" Adams, Barbara (Ben) Skenandore, Gary (Brenda) Adams, Geraldine (Randy) Parker; LeRoy's family; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members, as well as the hundreds of kids she considered her own.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Cecilia; grandparents, Sam and Viola (Archiquette) Adams, and John and Lillian (Archiquette) Skenandore; sister, Carol Adams; son-in-law, Dwaynn Moore; nephew Joseph "Joey" Adams and other extended family.Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th Street, De Pere, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.Our family would like to extend special thanks to Dorothy's sister-in-law JoAnn and nephew Mike Thundercloud for always being there in times of need. We would also like to thank the first responders and emergency room team, the amazing staff in the St. Vincent Critical Care Unit and everyone that was able to be there with us as we said our goodbyes.