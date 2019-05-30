Dorothy T. (Patton) Berg



Green Bay - The Lord took Dorothy T. (Patton) Berg, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born on February 8, 1925, to the late Edward and Josephine (Quinette) Patton. Dorothy married Clifford A. Berg on August 21, 1948, at St. Francis Xavier Church in DePere. They were married for 70+ years. She graduated from DePere High School in 1944 and the Milwaukee School of Beauty Culture in 1946. Dorothy worked at Sears for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Green Bay, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Girl Scout leader, and a den mother for Cub Scouts.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Clifford; children, Barbara (Tom) Frisque, Michael (Barbara) Berg, Carol (Rob) Gezella, Kathy Woodke, Allan (Kim) Berg, Linda (John) Katers; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; sisters, Rose Mary Manning, Pat (Jack) Ambrosius; sisters-in-law, Lucille Patton, Marguerite Patton, Lucille (Bob) Mayer, Dorothy (Terry) O'Hearn, Verna Hanold; along with many relatives and dear friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Candace Berg; sisters, Edith (Levi) Carter, Catherine (Joe) Vercauteren, Margaret (Edward) Wallschlaeger, Florence (Tony) Servais; brothers, Dan (Tillie) Patton, Joseph Patton, Earl Patton; brothers-in-law, James Manning, Louis (Evelyn), Melvin (Margaret), Carl (Joyce), John (Vi) Berg, and Al Hanold. ; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Wiedrich, Doris (Dean) Delahaut, and Irene Berg.



Visitation will take place at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4:00 pm until the prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Avenue, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with the Fr. Greg Parent officiating. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Dorothy's family would like to thank Unity Hospice, Dr. Steven Bollom and Mary Ann Winiecki for their care and concern for Dorothy. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019