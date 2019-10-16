|
Dorothy "Dottie" Vanden Branden
Green Bay - Dorothy "Dottie" Vanden Branden, age 90, Green Bay, passed away on October 15, 2019, following a stroke. Born January 15, 1929 in Green Bay, to the late Russell and Lucy (Cayemberg) Anderson, Dottie attended St. Patrick's grade school and graduated in 1947 from West High School and was the junior/senior prom queen in 1946. On December 10, 1949 she married her soulmate, Donald Vanden Branden at Christ Episcopal Church after meeting at a dance at Bay Beach. Don and Dottie were married for 57 wonderful years before his passing on May 13, 2006.
After graduating from high school, Dottie worked at The People's Insurance and Travel Bureau (The first travel bureau in Green Bay) then took time out to raise their five wonderful children, each one their favorite. Later Dottie worked part-time at Prange Way west. In 1963, she and Don bought The Vanden Branden Insurance Agency, which they owned and operated until retiring in 1995.
Dottie loved being on or near the water, the color blue and anything chocolate. Don and Dottie danced their whole married life and traveled extensively the world over, visiting six continents, most every country in the world and most bodies of water while on 29 cruises and many land tours. Her father was a railroad man, so growing up she traveled on "passes" and from that, she got her love of travel. She also attended 82 Cayemberg family reunions since the first one in 1938.
Don and Dottie loved their grandchildren and tried to attend every dance recital, music recital, cheerleading and sporting event, graduation and anything else the grandchildren were involved in.
Dottie kept very active in bridge and sheepshead card groups, Bellin Health exercise group, Red Hat Pin Ups Society, West High Girls monthly breakfast and lunch monthly with Cayemberg cousins. In younger years, she belonged to the Seapremes synchronized swimming team having the opportunity to compete in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Johnny Weissmueller Swimming Facility.
Dottie is survived by five loving and loved children; Randall Vanden Branden, Green Bay; Joan (Kevin) Thorpe, Spencer, NY; Kathleen Vanden Branden, Green Bay; James (Kim) Vanden Branden, Green Bay and Linda (Daniel) Bins, Green Bay. Seven Grandchildren; Amber (Danno) Hoff, Branden (Nikki Nease) Thorpe, Dillon Vanden Branden, Trevor Thorpe, Brian Bins, Annie (Adam) Spataro and Bill Bins. Three great grandchildren; Maya and Zoe Hoff and Ellis Thorpe. Brother and sister-in-law; Russell and Dona Anderson, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Vanden Branden, daughter-in-law, Janis Vanden Branden, her parents, in-laws Chester (Lillian) Vanden Branden, brother in law, Robert (Eleanor) Vanden Branden as well as nephews Mark and Rick Anderson.
Visitation will be held beginning at 3:00pm, October 18, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere, WI until 6:00pm, when a celebration service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to charities that Dottie supported, or Disabled American Veteran.
The Vanden Branden Family would like to thank the staff of Bellin 8th floor and Odd Fellows Astor Terrace for the care and compassion Dottie was given.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019