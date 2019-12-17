|
|
Dorothy VandenLangenberg
Pulaski - Dorothy Ann (Dworak) VandenLangenberg, Green Bay and formerly of the Pulaski area, joined the Lord Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born August 16, 1929. On September 10, 1949, she married Lawrence VandenLangenberg. The couple owned and operated The Van Tavern in Pulaski for many years. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2004.
Dorothy and Lawrence were blessed with nine children: David, Sandy (Jim) Sutrick, Dale, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2014, (Jane), Diane (Andy) Bowers, Faye (Gary) Lardinois, Steve (Ella), Beth (Ray) Vande Hei, Lisa (John) Beyer, and Traci (Chuck) St. Pierre. She is further survived by 30 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Kathleen Dworak, Ruth Watermolen, Nancy (Roger) Denis, and Ann VandenLangenberg, and a brother-in-law, Roland VandenLangenberg; extended family and many friends.
Dorothy had two loves in her life: her faith and her family. Her daily prayer and dedication to the Lord blessed her with strong family bonds and friendships. We mourn losing Dorothy in our lives here on earth. We also celebrate her joining the Lord and being reunited with family and friends who have preceded her in death.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Thursday, December 19th, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon Thursday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be given to Assumption B.V.M. School in Pulaski.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019