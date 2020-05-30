Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent

Green Bay - Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent, 87, passed away the evening of May 24, 2020 of Achalasia, a rare disease of the esophagus.

She was born in Green Bay, on January 2, 1933 to the late Vernon and Hazel (Suelflohn) Bushman. Debbie was a graduate of East De Pere High School and UW-Madison, where she was awarded a BA in Art and English. Following graduation, she taught elementary art in Fond du Lac and later worked in the Admissions Department at Alaska Pacific University. On September 3, 1955, she married Doug Vincent and together they lived in Duluth, Minnesota, Walnut Creek, California and Anchorage, Alaska. After they divorced, Debbie returned to Green Bay. She was a talented artist who painted in oil, an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing for salmon and halibut during the years spent in Alaska. She also loved celebrating every holiday season, decorating and buying little gifts to share with others. She loved being with people, seeing friends at Woodside Oakes and visiting with others at Cottonwood Manor. Debbie loved wearing hats and will be remembered for her colorful collection.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Vincent and grandchildren Bethany and Joshua, Battle Creek, Michigan. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Leiberg, Medford, Oregon and Sharon (Roger) Daanen, Green Bay; her dear friend, Kathleen Pinney, and her "sweetie", Don Witgren. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, and brother-in-law Norb Leiberg.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Debbie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved