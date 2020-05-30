Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent
Green Bay - Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent, 87, passed away the evening of May 24, 2020 of Achalasia, a rare disease of the esophagus.
She was born in Green Bay, on January 2, 1933 to the late Vernon and Hazel (Suelflohn) Bushman. Debbie was a graduate of East De Pere High School and UW-Madison, where she was awarded a BA in Art and English. Following graduation, she taught elementary art in Fond du Lac and later worked in the Admissions Department at Alaska Pacific University. On September 3, 1955, she married Doug Vincent and together they lived in Duluth, Minnesota, Walnut Creek, California and Anchorage, Alaska. After they divorced, Debbie returned to Green Bay. She was a talented artist who painted in oil, an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing for salmon and halibut during the years spent in Alaska. She also loved celebrating every holiday season, decorating and buying little gifts to share with others. She loved being with people, seeing friends at Woodside Oakes and visiting with others at Cottonwood Manor. Debbie loved wearing hats and will be remembered for her colorful collection.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Vincent and grandchildren Bethany and Joshua, Battle Creek, Michigan. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Leiberg, Medford, Oregon and Sharon (Roger) Daanen, Green Bay; her dear friend, Kathleen Pinney, and her "sweetie", Don Witgren. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, and brother-in-law Norb Leiberg.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Debbie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Green Bay - Dorothy "Debbie" Vincent, 87, passed away the evening of May 24, 2020 of Achalasia, a rare disease of the esophagus.
She was born in Green Bay, on January 2, 1933 to the late Vernon and Hazel (Suelflohn) Bushman. Debbie was a graduate of East De Pere High School and UW-Madison, where she was awarded a BA in Art and English. Following graduation, she taught elementary art in Fond du Lac and later worked in the Admissions Department at Alaska Pacific University. On September 3, 1955, she married Doug Vincent and together they lived in Duluth, Minnesota, Walnut Creek, California and Anchorage, Alaska. After they divorced, Debbie returned to Green Bay. She was a talented artist who painted in oil, an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing for salmon and halibut during the years spent in Alaska. She also loved celebrating every holiday season, decorating and buying little gifts to share with others. She loved being with people, seeing friends at Woodside Oakes and visiting with others at Cottonwood Manor. Debbie loved wearing hats and will be remembered for her colorful collection.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Vincent and grandchildren Bethany and Joshua, Battle Creek, Michigan. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Leiberg, Medford, Oregon and Sharon (Roger) Daanen, Green Bay; her dear friend, Kathleen Pinney, and her "sweetie", Don Witgren. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, and brother-in-law Norb Leiberg.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Debbie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.