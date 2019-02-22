Services
Fish Creek - Douglas Bradbury Butchart, "Mr. Thumb Fun", 88, of Fish Creek, passed away at Door County Medical Center, in Sturgeon Bay, WI on Tuesday morning February 19, 2019.

He was born May 17, 1930 in Evanston, IL the only child of the late James Douglas and Margaret (Shackell) Butchart. His mother died when he was 6 years old and during his early school years he lived in Waukesha, WI with his widowed aunt, Adeline (Butchart) Hoag, and her two sons James and Donald Hoag, whom he considered brothers. Following his graduation from high school in San Antonio, TX, he served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War as a marine diver with expertise in explosives. After his discharge, Doug graduated from Carroll College with a degree in business and was employed as a salesman. He was a scuba dive instructor in Green Bay, WI and eventually opened his own dive shop in Door County. Doug owned and operated one of Door County's most popular tourist attractions, Thumb Fun Amusement Park for over 30 years until 1998. He was a true entrepreneur, marketer, and risk taker, building that business from the ground up with over 35 rides and attractions and employing upwards of 60 people every summer. On November 13, 1999 he married Robin K. Howell at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church. They enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada and going on cruises. Doug enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their various events, spending time on the computer, reading, and visiting with his many friends.

Survivors include his wife, Robin of Fish Creek; daughter, Margaret "Peggie" (Grant) Olson of Hancock, MI; three grandchildren, Andrew, David and Paul; two step-children, Cheryl Sefton of Itasca, IL and her children, Nathan and Anya, Christopher (Brenda) Garber of San Bernadino, CA and their children, Aislinn and Logan (Kim) Garber and their daughter, Ivy Rose.

Preceding Doug in death were his parents, James and Margaret Butchart; his wife Jeanne (Johnstone) Butchart and their infant son, Andrew; and his brothers-in-kind, Donald Hoag and James Hoag.

A celebration of his life will be held in the future at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay with times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Doug's name to the school where his grandchildren attended: Copper Country Christian School, 20980 Broemer Rd., Chassell, MI 49916.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Doug may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019
