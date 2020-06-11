Douglas Bangert
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Bangert

Allouez - Douglas John "Bo" Bangert, age 60, of Allouez, passed away peacefully at his sister's home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The son of the late John and Laura (Thede) Bangert was born on July 22, 1959 in Green Bay. He graduated from Preble High School in 1977 and Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute in 1978.

Doug worked at Lindquist Machine Corporation for many years while simultaneously bartending at the Fairway Bar. He finished his working career as a welder and pipe fitter with the Local 400. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Bangert; sisters: Pat (Steve) O'Sullivan, Elaine (Jerry) Solper, Yvonne Sopata, Donna (Randy) Boesen as well as nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, June 20 from 1-4 pm, service to follow at 4:00 pm with Deacon Don Ropson officiating.

Our family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Unity Hospice and also to Pat and Steve for the tremendous care they extended to Doug.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
04:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved