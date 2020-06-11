Douglas BangertAllouez - Douglas John "Bo" Bangert, age 60, of Allouez, passed away peacefully at his sister's home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.The son of the late John and Laura (Thede) Bangert was born on July 22, 1959 in Green Bay. He graduated from Preble High School in 1977 and Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute in 1978.Doug worked at Lindquist Machine Corporation for many years while simultaneously bartending at the Fairway Bar. He finished his working career as a welder and pipe fitter with the Local 400. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.Survivors include his son, Brandon Bangert; sisters: Pat (Steve) O'Sullivan, Elaine (Jerry) Solper, Yvonne Sopata, Donna (Randy) Boesen as well as nieces and nephews.Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, June 20 from 1-4 pm, service to follow at 4:00 pm with Deacon Don Ropson officiating.Our family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Unity Hospice and also to Pat and Steve for the tremendous care they extended to Doug.