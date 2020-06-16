Douglas Bangert
Allouez - Douglas John "Bo" Bangert, age 60, of Allouez, passed away peacefully at his sister's home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, June 20 from 1-4 pm, service to follow at 4:00 pm with Deacon Don Ropson officiating. Full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.