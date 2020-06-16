Douglas Bangert
1959 - 2020
Douglas Bangert

Allouez - Douglas John "Bo" Bangert, age 60, of Allouez, passed away peacefully at his sister's home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, June 20 from 1-4 pm, service to follow at 4:00 pm with Deacon Don Ropson officiating. Full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
JUN
20
Service
04:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 13, 2020
Accept my condolences to the bereaved family of Douglas in this time of grief, may you have peace and comfort from the God of all Comfort. 2 Corinthias 1:3-4.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
