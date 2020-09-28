Douglas Clements
Pulaski - Doug Clements, 73, Pulaski, died Friday evening, September 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones. The son of the late Darrell and Jean (Welch) Clements was born August 19, 1947, in Viroqua. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1965, he graduated from Vernon County Teachers College in 1968 and from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in education. Doug then worked for the Pulaski Community School District, where he taught at Glenbrook Elementary and Pulaski Community Middle School for his entire career. A history teacher and avid reader, Doug was quite the civil war history buff.
On July 10, 1992, Doug married Sharon (Schramm) McGinnis at St. John Lutheran Church in Pulaski. He was a faithful and faith-filled member of St. John's and had served as an Elder for many years. Doug was a man filled with the love of God, family, and community. He loved everyone, and especially his students. If you knew Doug you understood that you could always count on him to listen with a non-judgmental and kind heart.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; one son, Chad (Lori) Clements, Howard; two daughters: Melissa McGinnis, Bethesda, MD and Oksana (Adam) Rasske, Brookfield; six grandchildren: Brandon (fiancée, Britny) Clements, Jessica (fiancé, Logan) Brown, and Amanda Stefancin, Vlad, Dima, and Ilya Rasske; and one sister, Vickie (Richard) Sanford, Watertown. Doug is further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives. Mr. C also leaves behind many loving friends.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. John Lutheran Church, 910 S. St. Augustine, Pulaski, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 5th. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church, Pastor Larry Yaw officiating. The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed from the church's website, www.stjohnpulaskiwi.org
or St. John's Facebook page.
Please note: Respect for Social Distancing and Masks will be required at all times during the visitation and the Funeral Service. The family is concerned for the safety of themselves and all of their guests.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to Doug's family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Additionally, Memorial Gifts may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or the Pulaski United Foundation in Doug's name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to family and friends for their loving support for the past two years. Special thanks to Pastor Yaw, Dr. Anthony Jaslowski and his team at Green Bay Oncology, and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
