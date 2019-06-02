|
Douglas D. & Shirley M. Scott
Deland, FL - Douglas D. Scott, age 91, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in DeLand, Florida. He was born on July 11, 1927 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Arthur and Ruby (Scott) Detrie. Born as Douglas D. Detrie his name was changed to Douglas D. Scott in 1949. Doug was married to Shirley M. (Schwaller) Scott on December 22, 1950 in Green Bay. Doug graduated from East High School in Green Bay. Doug served in the U.S. Navy in 1946. In the late 1940's thru the early 1960's he was an aquatics director and swim coach at the Green Bay YMCA. His swim teams won many state and conference swim meets. Doug attained a Master's degree and his career included teacher, engineer (working on the guidance system for the first manned rocket to the moon), professor at Purdue University, and business owner. Doug was a swim coach at Jordan YMCA in Indianapolis, Indiana during the mid-1960's and early 1970's. He established and was part owner of Scott Pools, Inc. in Carmel, Indiana.
Shirley M. (Schwaller) Scott, age 89, died on January 11, 2019 in Orange City, Florida. She was born on March 21, 1929 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Norbert and Esther (Hetzer) Schwaller. Shirley graduated from West High School in Green Bay. As a young woman she was a majorette for the Green Bay Packers and a diver on the Green Bay YMCA swim team. Shirley was a homemaker and mother. She also was a swim and aerobics instructor at Jordan YMCA in the 1960's and early 1970's. She helped Doug run and grow Scott Pools, Inc. in Carmel, Indiana for many years.
Doug and Shirley are survived by their two children, Clay Scott, Peggy Hill; two children-in-law, Joni Scott, David Hill; four grandchildren, Jami, Reid, Tommy, Danny; two great grandchildren; Douglas' sister, Gail; Shirley's sisters, Joyce, Sally; and nieces and nephews. Shirley was proceeded in death by her sister Joan.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019