Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Gorr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas D. Gorr


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas D. Gorr Obituary
Douglas D. Gorr

De Pere - Douglas D. Gorr, 85, De Pere, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was born March 1, 1935 to the late Carl and Anita (Fritsch) Gorr Jr.

Doug proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a United States Marine.

He retired from CNW Railroad after 36 years of service as a Switchman. On July 14, 1956 he married Nancy Meser.

Doug is survived by his wife Nancy, their children; Daniel (Lisa) Gorr, Debra Gorr, D. Michael Gorr, Jaclyn Gorr, as well as 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and his siblings; Marilyn Quasius, and Gary Gorr.

Doug loved nature, an avid walker, enjoying ALL of God's beauty and creations… especially his "little piece of heaven" up north on French Lake in Mountain WI where he loved to fish and golf with friends and family. Doug loved to take rides on the roads less traveled...meeting strangers and finding "little hidden gems" to share with everyone he knew. Anyone who TRULY knew Doug, appreciated his love of food and laughter… whether appropriate or not, everyone always gathered close to hear what Doug had to say, NEVER disappointing, for he was a storyteller...genuinely loving ALL people, while loving the attention and keeping everyone laughing no matter how many times you heard the story. Texas was also his joy for 23 years, where he was able to leave the Frozen Tundra for 6 months and bask in the warmth and oh so good Tex Mex food and hospitality. Everyone knew and loved him there, where he was always helpful in directions and offerings of fun places to go. Every day was a blessing that Doug deeply appreciated... always paying it forward in his generously giving spirit. He will be sorely missed, yet never forgotten… and will continue to occupy HUGE parts of SO many hearts. A genuine warm thanks to Heartland Hospice and Woodside Senior Communities staff for making his last few weeks joyfully tolerable.

Per Doug's wishes, no service will be held at this time. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -