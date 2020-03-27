|
|
Douglas D. Gorr
De Pere - Douglas D. Gorr, 85, De Pere, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was born March 1, 1935 to the late Carl and Anita (Fritsch) Gorr Jr.
Doug proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a United States Marine.
He retired from CNW Railroad after 36 years of service as a Switchman. On July 14, 1956 he married Nancy Meser.
Doug is survived by his wife Nancy, their children; Daniel (Lisa) Gorr, Debra Gorr, D. Michael Gorr, Jaclyn Gorr, as well as 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and his siblings; Marilyn Quasius, and Gary Gorr.
Doug loved nature, an avid walker, enjoying ALL of God's beauty and creations… especially his "little piece of heaven" up north on French Lake in Mountain WI where he loved to fish and golf with friends and family. Doug loved to take rides on the roads less traveled...meeting strangers and finding "little hidden gems" to share with everyone he knew. Anyone who TRULY knew Doug, appreciated his love of food and laughter… whether appropriate or not, everyone always gathered close to hear what Doug had to say, NEVER disappointing, for he was a storyteller...genuinely loving ALL people, while loving the attention and keeping everyone laughing no matter how many times you heard the story. Texas was also his joy for 23 years, where he was able to leave the Frozen Tundra for 6 months and bask in the warmth and oh so good Tex Mex food and hospitality. Everyone knew and loved him there, where he was always helpful in directions and offerings of fun places to go. Every day was a blessing that Doug deeply appreciated... always paying it forward in his generously giving spirit. He will be sorely missed, yet never forgotten… and will continue to occupy HUGE parts of SO many hearts. A genuine warm thanks to Heartland Hospice and Woodside Senior Communities staff for making his last few weeks joyfully tolerable.
Per Doug's wishes, no service will be held at this time. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020