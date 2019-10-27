|
Douglas G. Rank
Oconto - Douglas G. Rank, age 59, of Oconto, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 25, 2019 after succumbing to lung and heart disease. He was born April 18, 1960 in Oconto Falls, son of the late Carl and Adeline (Jurgens) Rank and was a graduate of Gillett High School, Class of 1978.
After graduation, Doug enlisted in the US Navy, September 17, 1979 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge, March 13, 1984. He served on the submarine USS Flasher SSN-613. He loved telling stories of his adventures on the submarine. Doug worked 25 years in the trucking business, several years at John Veriha Trucking and later at Wisconsin Nationwide, retiring in October of 2014.
Doug enjoyed the special memories made on his OTR trips as well as playing at the casinos. He cherished visiting with his family, especially visits from his brother Dave and his shenanigans with his cousin, Keith. Dougie had a special place in his heart for his beloved animals, Tara, Dutchy and his favorite, Jester.
Douglas is survived by his fiancee, Linda Sinclair; brothers, Gary (Cathi) and David (Brynne) Rank and sisters, Mary (Bruce) Bohm and Ann (Dave) Henrichs. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Bright, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Bright.
Private services will be held by Doug's family at a later date. He will be laid to rest in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Gillett. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established at a later date.
Doug's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
"Doug-Your struggle with pain and suffering is over. Your journey begins to be reunited with family. You will be missed dearly. Tara, Jester and Dutchy know you love them." -Linda
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2019