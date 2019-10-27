Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Rank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas G. Rank

Add a Memory
Douglas G. Rank Obituary
Douglas G. Rank

Oconto - Douglas G. Rank, age 59, of Oconto, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 25, 2019 after succumbing to lung and heart disease. He was born April 18, 1960 in Oconto Falls, son of the late Carl and Adeline (Jurgens) Rank and was a graduate of Gillett High School, Class of 1978.

After graduation, Doug enlisted in the US Navy, September 17, 1979 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge, March 13, 1984. He served on the submarine USS Flasher SSN-613. He loved telling stories of his adventures on the submarine. Doug worked 25 years in the trucking business, several years at John Veriha Trucking and later at Wisconsin Nationwide, retiring in October of 2014.

Doug enjoyed the special memories made on his OTR trips as well as playing at the casinos. He cherished visiting with his family, especially visits from his brother Dave and his shenanigans with his cousin, Keith. Dougie had a special place in his heart for his beloved animals, Tara, Dutchy and his favorite, Jester.

Douglas is survived by his fiancee, Linda Sinclair; brothers, Gary (Cathi) and David (Brynne) Rank and sisters, Mary (Bruce) Bohm and Ann (Dave) Henrichs. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Bright, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Bright.

Private services will be held by Doug's family at a later date. He will be laid to rest in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Gillett. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Doug's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.

"Doug-Your struggle with pain and suffering is over. Your journey begins to be reunited with family. You will be missed dearly. Tara, Jester and Dutchy know you love them." -Linda
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now