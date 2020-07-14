Douglas Kurek
Gillett - Douglas A. Kurek, age 78 of Gillett, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 with family by his side. Doug was born as the only child to the late Anthony and Grace (Sorensen) Kurek on November 27, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and worked several jobs before joining the City of Milwaukee Police Department. Doug served for 13 years before moving with his family to Suring in 1977. He then joined the Oconto County Sheriff's Department and served for 22 years until retiring on December 31, 1999. Since March 2000, Doug has served as the Gillett Joint Municipal Court Judge. He also worked at Kuehl Funeral Home for many years as a funeral assistant. In his free time, Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors.
Doug is survived by his partner of 32 years, Marie Blaser; 3 daughters, Cindy (Bill) Ashforth of Auburn, WA, Misty Kurek of Minneapolis, MN, and Dawn (Jon) Lindahl of Crystal, MN; Marie's children, Jennifer (Jim) Magnuson of Ocala, FL, and Jason (Angela) Blaser of Suring, WI; 4 granddaughters, Grace Cole, Natalie Ashforth, Ryann Ashforth, and Betty Rey Lindahl. While born an only child, Doug considered himself blessed to be a part of the Flynn family. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett from 9 am until the funeral service at 12 pm. Doug will be interred at Breed Union Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Doug and his family during their time of need. Further thanks to the Gillett Area Ambulance crew for being responsive, helpful, and kind to Doug and his family.