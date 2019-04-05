|
|
Douglas Leiterman
Green Bay - Doug Leiterman, 64, passed away unexpectedly due to a hemorrhagic stroke on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on September 23, 1954, in Green Bay to Leonard and Joanne (Cisler) Leiterman. He was a graduate of the Denmark High School Class of 1972. On June 12, 1976, Doug married Sandy Mancheski at All Saints Catholic Church. Doug worked in the retail liquor industry for over 35 years as a manager/owner of stores. He was also proud of his numerous years spent teaching the responsible beverage course at NWTC. Doug currently was employed with the Green Bay Public School District.
Doug's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He loved meeting new people, just visiting, laughing, and being together. His time spent with family and friends would also frequently include Doug sharing his love, knowledge and taste of wine.
You could often spot him on the golf course with family and friends or on a run to Kwik Trip to satisfy his well-known sweet tooth with donuts and a cup of coffee. Doug also truly enjoyed music, history and spoiling his grandchildren, Sophie, Amelia and Ethan.
Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandy; children, Brad (Mindy) Leiterman and Angela (Tristan) Mumbrue; grandchildren, Sophia, Amelia and Ethan; his mother, Joanne; siblings, Dennis Leiterman, Sue (Mike) Bielinski and Kay (Curt) Nelson; sister-in-law, Lisa Leiterman; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Margie Mancheski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dan, Kevin (Beckie) and Mike (Cathy) Mancheski and Cindy Tielens; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Jr. and his brother, John.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with Curt Nelson leading the Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the .
Our family would like to thank the staff and Doctors of the Aurora BayCare Medical Center Intensive Care Unit. A special thank you to nurse Jenny for the wonderful care you gave to our husband and father.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019