|
|
Douglas Pierre D.D.S., M.S.
Brussels - Douglas Francis Pierre, 77, of Brussels, passed away suddenly on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born August 22, 1942 in Lancaster, WI to Joseph and Odile (LeGrave) Pierre. On Feb. 14, 1998, he married Penny Ann Fields in Brussels.
Doug earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana and then attended Dental School at Loyala University in Chicago. He later studied at the University of Iowa to become a periodontist.
After serving in the U.S. Navy as a periodontist for several years, he established his own practice in Green Bay which he operated for 44 years. He was passionate about his work, having a very caring and personal relationship with all his patients. During his career, he enjoyed participating in numerous dental study groups. Doug loved his profession so much he often said he never "worked" a day in his life.
Doug was a very generous man who loved his family and took great pride in his children. He was a man of faith and proud of his Belgian heritage. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, and fishing and just being outside.
Survivors include his wife Penny and their children, Luke and Max, 2 step-daughters, Alissa LaLuzerne and Laura (Lucas) Rockendorf; 3 step-grandchildren; Doug's children with Pam Pierre: Isaac, Rebecca (Norman) Owens, Daniel (Rosann), Sara (Jim) Pierre-Weid, Matthew (Emily), David (Lindy); Doug's children with Nanncy Esidor: Joseph (Kate) and Andrew (Jodi); 18 grandchildren; 5 sisters, Diane (Tom) Rowader, Mary Pierre (Mary K. Maxon), Pat (Mark) Tweedale, Deborah (Robert) Thorsen, Denise (Craig) Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law, Sandy Pierre and Mary Pierre; other in-laws, Paul Fields and Susan Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Dale and Don.
Visitation will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm with a prayer service to be conducted at 6:30 pm that evening. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020