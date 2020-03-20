Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Douglas R. "Doug" Campbell

Douglas R. "Doug" Campbell Obituary
Douglas R. "Doug" Campbell, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1946, in Green Bay to Harmen and Mary Campbell.

Doug proudly served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Bronze Star.

Survivors include his sister, Janet Giesler; nephews, Edward, Robert, David, and Terry.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per the family's wishes, no service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
