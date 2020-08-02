1/1
Douglas R. Dahl
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Douglas R. Dahl

Kewaunee - Douglas R. Dahl, age 65, of Kewaunee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Doug was born May 16, 1955 in Marinette, son of the late Herman and Avis (Smith) Dahl. He attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and was a graduate of Marinette High School with the Class of 1973. Doug continued his education at UW Oshkosh where he received his degree in Business and Accounting in 1977. He was married to the former Tina Dettman in 1976. Doug later was united in marriage to the former Mary Plunkett on May 2, 1997 in Marinette.

Doug was employed at Badger Paper Mill for 22 years and was Chief Financial Officer at Aacer Flooring and later Marth. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Doug loved sports of any kind and especially enjoyed watching Badger games. He attended every game his kids and grandchildren played and coached when they were beginners. Doug was a man of deep faith in God and his Word.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Dahl; his children and their spouses: Caleb (Anne) Dahl; Andrew Dahl; Gabe (Cichelle) Dahl; two step-sons: Sam (Amanda) Darcy; Uri (Theresa) Gressel; nine grandchildren: Ezra, Phin, Magdalene, Cal, Cora, Grant, Lachlan, Elowyn and Trent; "adopted" daughter: Melanie Alfonso; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Diane & Ray Slavik; Marilyn & Kent Hanson. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Glen Dahl, Lester Dahl, Herman Dahl, Jr., Joyce Bittner and Geraldine Gosdeck.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Celebration of His Life will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence (N148 Highway 42, Kewaunee). The service will be held outside, and the family asks that you bring a chair and a mask. Following the service, the family will host a luncheon.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to all the first responders who were with Doug and his family.

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Dahl family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial Gathering
at his residence
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
at his residence
